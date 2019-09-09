Red Sox News: President Dave Dombrowski Parts Ways with Boston After 4 Years

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox's title defense has been a struggle all season, and it took another turn Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Dave Dombrowski is no longer the president of the team. Assistant general manager Eddie Romero was tabbed to take over as the head of baseball operations following the move.

Passan further noted Romero will work in a group with Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott, among others, to make baseball decisions. He called the trio "three of the top decision-makers with the Red Sox right now."

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com noted there will be a "full search" for a permanent general manager in the near future while the Romero, O'Halloran and Scott team works in the interim.

The parting of ways comes after the Red Sox dropped to 76-67 and 17.5 games out of the American League East race with Sunday's 10-5 loss to the archrival New York Yankees. Star outfielder Mookie Betts was asked how this decision will impact his future with the team and said "I love it here, but this is proof that this is a business," per Joon Lee of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

