NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2

The New England Patriots asserted their dominance atop the NFL with a blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33-3 thumping put on by Bill Belichick's side was one of the most impressive Week 1 performances, and it should land it at the forefront of the early championship discussion.

Kansas City, Baltimore and Dallas all looked strong Sunday afternoon, but those triumphs came against weaker opposition.

Miami was on the wrong end of the most lopsided Week 1 result, and that sends it to the bottom of the league's rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England (1-0)

2. Kansas City (1-0)

3. Baltimore (1-0)

4. Dallas (1-0)

5. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

6. Minnesota (1-0)

7. Philadelphia (1-0)

8. Tennessee (1-0)

9, New Orleans (0-0)

10. Green Bay (1-0)

11. Seattle (1-0)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

13. Buffalo (1-0)

14. San Francisco (1-0)

15. Houston (0-0)

16. Denver (0-0)

17. Indianapolis (0-1)

18. Cincinnati (0-1)

19. Carolina (0-1)

20. Chicago (0-1)

21. New York Jets (0-1)

22. Washington (0-1)

23. Atlanta (0-1)

24. Jacksonville (0-1)

25. New York Giants (0-1)

26. Tampa Bay (0-1)

27. Pittsburgh (0-1)

28. Detroit (0-0-1)

29. Arizona (0-0-1)

30. Oakland (0-0)

31. Cleveland (0-1)

32. Miami (0-1)

New England's 30-point victory was the 26th of its kind since 2001, which is 12 more than any other NFL franchise in that span, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The Patriots' triumph was more impressive than the blowout wins by other teams because the Steelers came off a 9-6-1 campaign and with hype as one of the contenders in the AFC North.

Kansas City, Baltimore and Dallas can't claim they knocked off divisional title hopefuls; Jacksonville, Miami and the New York Giants should land in the bottom half of their respective sections.

As for Pittsburgh, it has to find a way to rebound after head coach Mike Tomlin admitted his team was not ready for Sunday night, per ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor:

But the schedule does not do any favors for the Steelers, as Seattle visits Heinz Field in Week 2, and they have to make a road trip to San Francisco in Week 3.

If Tomlin's squad can pull off victories in both of those contests, they will be right back in the mix and could top the AFC North by the end of September.

The AFC North is one of two divisions with a trio of 0-1 sides, but it will be under more of a microscope than the NFC South because of the nature of the defeats.

Cleveland fell flat in Odell Beckham Jr.'s home debut, conceding 43 points to the Tennessee Titans.

Baker Mayfield told reporters after the defeat that he expects his team to bounce back for a Monday night clash with the New York Jets and avoid any outside noise, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter:

For now, the Browns belong near the bottom of the power rankings, but a road prime-time win would help them start a gradual climb up the list.

While there is some hope in Cleveland, Miami does not have much to look forward to. After losing by 49 points to Baltimore, the Dolphins welcome New England to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2.

Although the buildup to the AFC East clash could feature a dreary attitude, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is hoping for a positive week of practice, per Alain Poupart of the team's official website.

"I think the only thing we can do moving forward is continue to try to string good practices together and continue to keep a positive attitude, and in doing that, hope that the results follow," Fitzpatrick said.