'Hard Knocks' Star WR Keelan Doss Re-Signs with Raiders After Antonio Brown Cut

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) runs with the ball during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. After winning just four games last season and holding four picks in the top two rounds of the NFL draft, the Raiders figured to have plenty of opportunities for rookies to contribute. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Antonio Brown might be gone, but the Oakland Raiders brought back a different receiver from training camp.

Keelan Doss has rejoined the team after agreeing to a $300,000 signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $495,000 base salary, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.  

The undrafted free agent was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad after he missed the cut out of training camp, but he was lured back to Oakland on Sunday. Per Garafolo, he was set to make $255,000 on a non-guaranteed salary with the Jaguars before the latest deal.

The latest news also comes after the Jaguars offered to improve the 23-year-old's salary to the $495,000 rookie minimum following renewed interest from the Raiders, per Garafolo (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

It seems Oakland finally won the bidding war for the talented rookie out of UC Davis.

Doss was one of the biggest stars of Hard Knocks, which followed the Raiders through training camp. He showcased his upside as a 6'2" wideout with good speed, adding impressive production in the preseason as the team's leading receiver in each of the last two games.

He finished with six catches for 63 yards in the Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders now have the high-upside player back on their roster, which is a need after they released Brown following myriad off-field issues.

Considering his familiarity with the offense, Doss could make an impact as early as Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

