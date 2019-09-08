Titans' Delanie Walker on Blowout of Browns: They Were Who We Thought They Were

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 8, 2019

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker scores a touchdown during the second half in an NFL football game Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker sees the Cleveland Browns' blockbuster offseason for what it was: the offseason. 

"We circled this game," Walker told reporters following the Titans' 43-13 blowout win over Cleveland to open their 2019 regular season Sunday afternoon. "This is just another game. We ain't worried about it. I'm gonna tell you again, man. They were who we thought they were. 

"Y'all can crown 'em if you wanna crown 'em. Still gotta play football." 

The 35-year-old caught five of his six targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns—a promising outing after missing all but one game last season due to a gnarly leg injury that resulted in a broken ankle and ligament damage. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Winners and well... Winners from Titans 43, Browns 13

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Winners and well... Winners from Titans 43, Browns 13

    Music City Miracles
    via Music City Miracles

    6 Standouts from Titans' 43-13 Win

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    6 Standouts from Titans' 43-13 Win

    Crissy Froyd
    via Titans Wire

    Baker Fired Up After Week 1 Loss

    ''Everybody's going to throw us in the trash. We don't really give a damn what's going on on the outside'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Fired Up After Week 1 Loss

    ''Everybody's going to throw us in the trash. We don't really give a damn what's going on on the outside'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Dump the Browns 43-13

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Titans Dump the Browns 43-13

    Crissy Froyd
    via Titans Wire