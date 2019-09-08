Titans' Delanie Walker on Blowout of Browns: They Were Who We Thought They Were

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker sees the Cleveland Browns' blockbuster offseason for what it was: the offseason.

"We circled this game," Walker told reporters following the Titans' 43-13 blowout win over Cleveland to open their 2019 regular season Sunday afternoon. "This is just another game. We ain't worried about it. I'm gonna tell you again, man. They were who we thought they were.

"Y'all can crown 'em if you wanna crown 'em. Still gotta play football."

The 35-year-old caught five of his six targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns—a promising outing after missing all but one game last season due to a gnarly leg injury that resulted in a broken ankle and ligament damage.

