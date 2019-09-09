B/R Staff NFL Week 1 Report Card: Jets Disappoint in Adam Gase's Debut

2 of 8

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' fire sale commenced days before the start of the regular season. The organization traded away starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, who led the team in touchdown receptions last year, and veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso. The Dolphins looked exactly like a team in the middle of a strip-it-to-the-studs rebuild during their 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

How goes the tank job so far?

Mike Freeman: F

The goldfish in my aquarium don't do tanks as well the Dolphins. Jokes aside, we knew they were going to be putrid, but they are one of the worst teams of the past 15-20 years.

Mike Tanier: F

Pathetic. The Dolphins will be so bad they won't even be able to evaluate and develop the players they have this year. And members of the Church of Sashi Brown, Genius and Martyr, may want to check the score of Sunday's Cleveland Browns game before responding with readings from their Moneyball for Dummies hymnals.

Brent Sobleski: B

Organizations don't realize how painful extreme rebuilds can be until they're in the middle of one. Young players losing their confidence in demoralizing losses is a concern. Otherwise, the Dolphins are well on their way to next year's No. 1 overall pick.

Brad Gagnon: A+

A 49-point home loss in Week 1 and a reported mutiny right afterward? It's impossible to start a tank job any better than that. There's no guarantee this will pay off long-term, but the Dolphins were going to be bad anyway. Might as well go up in flames and increase that draft capital.

Gary Davenport: A

Hey, if you're going to tank, do it right. Be as terrible as humanly possible. And as Miami showed by getting blasted at home by seven touchdowns, it's possible to be pretty dang terrible.