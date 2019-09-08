Romelu Lukaku 'Doesn't Get Affected' by Racist Taunts, Says Roberto Martinez

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Getty Images

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said striker Romelu Lukaku "doesn't get affected" by the attention he's received after he was the victim of racist abuse with Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 26, left Manchester United this summer and is off to a fine start in Milan. He recently scored a 2-1 winner at Cagliari and was the subject of monkey chants from the home fans, per The Guardian's Nicky Bandini.

The Inter star joined up with Belgium for the international break and was an unused substitute during Friday's 4-0 win over San Marino.

Belgium face Scotland in their next UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, and Martinez told reporters Lukaku is used to lots of attention and expectation:

"I think Romelu is one of the modern footballers that he was born with the attention with the media following him at the age of 16 in Belgium.

"He had a media crew following around. They followed the expectation of a team having to win at Anderlecht with the Champions League participation. Then he had a big transfer to Chelsea, then he had time at West Brom before a big transfer fee to Everton. He then had another big transfer fee to Manchester United and now to Inter.

"Romelu doesn't get affected. He is one of the most driven boys that you are going to see. His life is football. He lives to score goals and be effective for the national team and his club."

The tactician admitted his player was "sad with the episode he had to go through" but felt assured the general football community wouldn't tolerate the racist abuse he endured at Cagliari.

Lukaku's plight was exacerbated after Inter's ultras—the club's extreme fans—issued a statement attempting to explain why the monkey chants targeting their own player weren't racist, per ESPN UK:

The former Chelsea and United frontman has scored twice in two appearances for the Nerazzurri thus far and has displayed great form since moving to the San Siro.

Sardinian club Cagliari issued an apology to Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi in January 2018 after he too was subject to racist abuse at their ground.

The Frenchman empathises with Lukaku's experience, per Goal:

Martinez is correct that Lukaku took the spotlight early on in his Belgian career, having finished developing in Anderlecht's academy and gaining a huge amount of attention for his age.

The manager's comments look to be accurate, too, based on one of the player's most recent tweets:

Lukaku has endured scrutiny at each of his old clubs, although playing in Italy could make this the first time he's been the target of racist abuse of this level—if at all.