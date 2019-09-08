76ers' Mike Scott Fights with Eagles Fans on Video for Wearing Redskins Jersey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott in action during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Mike Scott might be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but his geographic alliances cease when it comes to his favorite NFL team.

Scott, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, is a fan of the Washington Redskins, which made for a tricky dynamic when Washington played the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN.com, the NBA veteran was involved in a physical altercation with Eagles fans.

Twitter user @kjhogo shared a video of the brief scuffle:

Scott shared a picture of himself wearing a Redskins jersey Sunday morning:

The Sixers addressed the situation with a statement: "We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Scott joined the team in February as part of the Tobias Harris trade and appeared in 37 games between the regular season and playoffs. He signed a two-year, $9.8 million deal with Philadelphia in July.

Things were looking good for Scott on Sunday as Washington built a 20-7 halftime lead. The Eagles scored 22 unanswered points, however, with Alshon Jeffery's two-yard touchdown run and Darren Sproles' two-point conversion giving Philadelphia a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

