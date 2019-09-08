NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening Games

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Some of Week 1's top fantasy football performers took advantage of poor defenses in Florida.

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens racked up 42 first-half points versus Miami on their way to a 59-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs tore Jacksonville's defense to shreds at TIAA Bank Field, with Sammy Watkins the top beneficiary of Patrick Mahomes' success in the pocket.

DeSean Jackson also provided fantasy owners with an early boost, as he marked his return to Philadelphia with a pair of trips to the end zone.

NFL Week 1 Results

Baltimore 59, Miami 10 (Top Fantasy Star: Lamar Jackson: 17/20, 324 yards, 5 TD)

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26 (Sammy Watkins: 9 receptions, 198 yards, 3 TD)

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12 (Dalvin Cook: 21 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD)

Buffalo 17, New York Jets 16 (John Brown: 7 receptions, 123 yards, TD)

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13 (Derrick Henry: 19 carries, 84 yards, TD, 1 reception, 75 yards, TD)

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27 (DeSean Jackson: 8 receptions, 154 yards, 2 TD

Los Angeles Rams 30, Carolina 27 (Christian McCaffrey: 19 carries, 128 yards, 2 TD, 10 receptions, 81 yards)

Top Fantasy Stars

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

Lamar Jackson unleashed four first-half touchdowns on the Miami defense.

The second-year man out of Louisville opened his 2019 account with a pair of throws to rookie Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for 47 and 83 yards.

In the second quarter, he hit Willie Snead and Miles Boykin to open up a 42-10 halftime advantage.

Jackson continued his aerial dominance in the second half by picking out Patrick Ricard from a yard out.

As Bleacher Report pointed out, the Baltimore signal-caller moved within one of his 2018 passing touchdown total on the toss to Picard:

Before Sunday, Jackson had a single performance in his career with multiple passing touchdowns.

The five-score showing is a positive development for fantasy teams with the 22-year-old on their roster after he impressed with his run-game qualities at the back end of last season.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City

Sammy Watkins scored the same number of receiving touchdowns in Week 1 as he did last season.

According to Kansas City's public relations department, Watkins set a new single-game high for trips to the end zone.

Before the first half ended, the 26-year-old shattered his career high for receiving yards in a contest, as CBS Sports HQ pointed out:

In fact, Watkins is almost halfway to the yardage total he posted with his first season in Kansas City.

If the former Buffalo player can replicate his triple-digit showing, he could turn in the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

While that is the long-term goal, the short-term one should be a smaller span between breakout performances, as his two 100-yard outings were separated by a month-and-a-half in 2018.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia

Jackson experienced a terrific homecoming at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 32-year-old, who spent last season with Tampa Bay, recorded Philadelphia's lone touchdown of the first half, a 51-yard hook-up with Carson Wentz.

In the third quarter, the wideout helped the Eagles moved within one point of the Redskins on a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Jackson became the first Eagles player to record a pair of 50-yard receiving scores in a single game since 1967, and he was the first in the NFL to do so since 2016, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank:

The pair of six-pointers highlighted his showing, but he also benefited squads in points-per-reception leagues with eight catches.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina

Christian McCaffrey produced one of the best all-around individual showings in Carolina's defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

The follow up to the 23-year-old's 1,965 total yards last season was a 209-yard outing on the ground and as Cam Newton's top receiver.

The Stanford product scampered into the end zone on two occasions in the second half, and for as well as he played, he could have had more.

Instead of handing the ball off to McCaffrey, the Panthers used Alex Armah on a fullback dive for their final score.

As a receiver, the third-year star hauled in 10 receptions on 11 targets, both of which were team highs.

The only thing missing from his season opener was a touchdown through the air, as Newton failed to produce one on 38 attempts.

