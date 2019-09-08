Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott's Endorsements, Insurance Valued at $50M+

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly has endorsement deals and loss of value/disability insurance policies that are worth more than $50 million.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott has "not been in a rush" to sign an extension with the Cowboys because he feels financially secure thanks to those backup avenues of revenue.

The monetary breakdown between the endorsements and insurance policies is unclear, but Schefter noted Prescott's endorsement deals are "worth more than what some starting NFL quarterbacks are making" and continue for multiple years.

The insurance policies protect Prescott in case he is severely injured while playing football.

"I mean, obviously I want to see it done," Prescott told reporters before Sunday's game against the New York Giants. "To put a time frame on it, I think I've said this before, I'm not going to do that. At this point, my focus is all on the Giants, the Giants defense, what this team needs to do to win the game and then next week we'll go to the next opponent.

“I don't want to blur my mind or distract myself any bit with thinking about those talks or thinking about what's going on when I've got enough on my plate to handle. I'm just focused on the Giants and I have people to handle. I'm just focused on the Giants and I have people to take care of that."

Given recent contracts handed out, Prescott can likely expect his next contract to guarantee him upwards of $100 million. The Rams signed Jared Goff to a four-year extension worth $134 million, with a record $110 million guaranteed. That eclipsed the previous record of $107 million guaranteed the Philadelphia Eagles gave Carson Wentz as part of his new contract.

The rankings on those three young quarterbacks probably depend on who is making the decision—Wentz is probably viewed as a tier above Goff and Prescott—but their resumes are comparable enough that Prescott shouldn't settle for anything less than nine figures guaranteed.

The Cowboys have the option of using the franchise tag on Prescott, which would pay him the average of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL in 2020.

However, the Cowboys still have contracts to negotiate with wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones. If Dallas wants to retain all of its stars, at least one more player is going to have to agree to a new contract before this offseason.

The longer things stretch into the regular season, though, the less likely anything gets done.