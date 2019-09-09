France vs. Andorra: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

World champions France continue their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign on Tuesday against Andorra at the Stade de France.

The hosts go into the game top of Group H on goal difference from Turkey and Iceland with 12 points from their first five matches.

Les Bleus are overwhelming favourites to win comfortably in Paris. Andorra have lost all of their qualifiers so far and are yet to manage a single goal.

    

Date: Tuesday, 10 September

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), TUDN En Vivo (U.S.), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): France 1-100, Draw 25-1, Andorra 50-1

     

Match Preview

France head into Tuesday's match after a convincing 4-1 win over Albania. Kingsley Coman scored twice for Les Bleus, while Olivier Giroud and Nanitamo Ikone were also on target.

Yet the match was not without embarrassment for the hosts, as noted by football writer Matt Spiro:

Manager Didier Deschamps told reporters after the match that he had apologised to Albania coach Edoardo Reja and the bench for the error.

France will be keen to avoid more embarrassment on Tuesday and will again be without some key players due to injury.  

Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and Aymeric Laporte are all out injured, while Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has returned to his club for treatment on a foot problem:

Bayern Munich winger Coman stepped up in the absence of Mbappe against Albania. Deschamps spoke to L'Equipe (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic) about the 23-year-old and his impressive performance.

"His match is more like what he has been doing for a year with Bayern Munich. He is more attracted to the goal and decisive. He always had this ability to destabilise the opponent … it's nice to see him on such a level."

Coman is likely to continue in the starting XI, while Deschamps may also look to give some of his less experienced players some game time against Group H's bottom side.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will be hoping to make his debut after being called into the senior side for the first time:

France cruised to a 4-0 win over Andorra in June and will be expected to inflict another heavy defeat on the minnows. Andorra have conceded 11 goals in five matches but were only beaten 1-0 on Saturday by Turkey thanks to a late winner from Ozan Tufan:

There is little margin for error in Group H with France, Turkey and Iceland all level on points at the top and only two teams qualifying automatically. France can not afford any slip-ups and should have far too much quality for a weak Andorra team.

