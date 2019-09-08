5 Habits WWE Has to Break Ahead of AEW TV Debut, SmackDown Move to FOX

5 Habits WWE Has to Break Ahead of AEW TV Debut, SmackDown Move to FOXSeptember 8, 2019
For the first time in a long time, WWE will have competition with another network wrestling show. AEW's weekly Wednesday show on TNT will debut on August 2. It'll run against NXT, which will begin airing for two hours on the USA network in the same time slot. And meanwhile, SmackDown will be making its much anticipated move to Fox on Friday, August 4, two days later.
WWE, for all its bluster, sees AEW as threat; they're addressing the upstart promotion as such. And yes, WWE's name and brand recognition give it a distinct advantage. But once lapsed fans and curious newcomers tune in, WWE must give them a reason to stick around.
Here are 5 poor habits WWE has to break ahead of AEW's television debut and SmackDown's move to FOX. Best foot forward, everyone.
Opening the Show with a Monologue
Not so long ago, Raw and SmackDown opened with pyro. It was loud and colorful, and it got the live audience awake and out of their seats. It also provided a jolt of energy if WWE decided to book a monologue or an interview as the first segment of the show.
Today, there's no more pyro, but the in-ring monologues stick around. And unless it includes a legend along the lines of The Rock, or a plot twist that rivals the recent Bayley heel turn? Less talking, more action. Start the show with a match, perhaps a high-flying exhibition that sets the tone for the rest of the evening.
An Issue of Pacing
One quirk about AEW, that's obvious from its pay-per-views, is that every single performer is attempting to steal the show. Multiple matches go on for 20 minutes or more. There's little sense of narrative pacing, where a 15-minute match is followed by a 2-minute squash or a comedy match, which gives the audience a chance to breathe. The wrestlers are going hard on every single outing.
Will NXT stick its old school method of strategic booking? AEW fans might consider switching to NXT if the show has the sort of lengthy, epic confrontations that AEW is known for. For at least the first couple of weeks, NXT might try to beat AEW at its own game.
Commentator Blues
Commentary can make or break a show. And if NXT and Smackdown are promoted as sports entertainment, then they should be treated with that sort of respect and professionalism. The commentators' current job is to discuss the story in the ring and add context to why it's happening and why it's important.
Would it be too much to ask if the commentators could also call out the wrestling moves as they're performed? It establishes a common vocabulary across all shows, and it allows new fans to get acclimated o the product and treat it with a proper degree of seriousness and legitimacy.
This should be treated as more than two men play-fighting. It should be treated as an athletic endeavor with the weight of history and formal jargon.
A Buried Tag Division
At Clash of Champions on September 15, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Four singles wrestlers competing for a team title tells you everything about WWE's opinion of tag team wrestling. It is unlikely to show the kind of smooth transitions and psychology that is unique to tag matches. It's a singles match, with multiple participants.
Meanwhile, AEW has the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks leading its tag division. WWE needs to give the tag team division back to tag team wrestlers, instead of making it a storage closet for singles wrestlers with not enough to do.
Low Stakes
And lastly, nearly every WWE match should have a "qualifying" reason for existing. Maybe it's for a spot in a No. 1 contender's match. Maybe it's for the right to choose the stipulation at the next PPV. But giving everything contractual stakes, beyond "he hates him," provides narrative continuity from one show to the next.
It gives the audience a reason to tune in next week. And it builds towards a coherent PPV card, instead of one that feels thrown together and rushed at the last minute.