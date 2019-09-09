Power Ranking Who Needs WWE King of the Ring Win the Most

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 King of the Ring tournament has been nothing short of spectacular thus far, as almost every match has delivered one way or another. They have easily been the best parts of SmackDown Live and Raw in recent weeks and have given several stars the opportunity to shine.

This week will feature the King of the Ring semifinals with Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin clashing in a Triple Threat on Raw and Chad Gable battling Elias on SmackDown. The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals this Sunday at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Although it has been many years since King of the Ring last elevated anyone, the way it's been handled so far has given fans hope that WWE intends to take it seriously this time around. Plus, most of the competitors in the 2019 tourney are fresh faces and could use something such as the coveted crown to get them to that next level in WWE.

It seems to be more difficult than ever nowadays for wrestlers to maintain a consistent presence on WWE TV, which is exactly why winning King of the Ring can be career-changing for one of these fortunate five athletes.

They may not be immediately contending for world title gold, but to be in the same company as past winners such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge and Brock Lesnar will greatly boost their stock. WWE must make it a priority coming out of King of the Ring to ensure that the eventual victor doesn't fall by the wayside a la King Barrett, King Sheamus, and King Mabel.

Here's the order of Superstars who would benefit the most from becoming King of the Ring.