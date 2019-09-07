Terrell Owens Says 'I Wasn't That Bad' After Antonio Brown's Raiders Antics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of many pass-catchers in NFL history with a flair for the dramatic, though his actions over these past couple of months may place him at the top of the list.

Former superstar wideout Terrell Owens is up there as well, but he told ESPN's Josina Anderson his displays don't compare to Brown's:

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's most notable events included touchdown celebrations involving a Sharpie, pom-poms and the Dallas Cowboys' midfield star; a driveway workout session in front of the media; and a midseason suspension from the 2005 Philadelphia Eagles that prematurely ended his career there.

Owens' career certainly had its dramatic moments, but Brown is the focus of a soap opera with multiple twists and turns that hogs headlines on a daily basis.

In March, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Oakland Raiders, who signed him to a three-year, $50.1 million contract.

Things soured between Brown and the Raiders during training camp, however, with events including a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, a departure from training camp because of displeasure over the NFL banning his Schutt Air Advantage helmet, a video featuring a recorded conversation with head coach Jon Gruden and his outright asking the team for his release (before celebrating it).

On Saturday, the Patriots quickly scooped up Brown after the Raiders released him earlier in the day, per Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report.

Brown is not eligible to play in the Pats' Week 1 game against the Steelers but can suit up at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 15.