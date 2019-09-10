Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Invests $100M in Inglewood in Deal for New Arena

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Owner Steve Ballmer of the LA Clippers talks at the LA Clippers Introductory Press Conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers may soon be leaving Staples Center behind, as ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Tuesday that team owner Steve Ballmer has invested $100 million in the city of Inglewood, California, where the Clips are aiming to move.

Per Youngmisuk, the investment "was negotiated with city officials from Inglewood as part of their arena development agreement and is set to be revealed Tuesday at an Inglewood City Council meeting."

Youngmisuk also reported that $80 million of the investment will go toward affordable housing as well as financial assistance to renters and first-time homebuyers. School and youth programs will benefit from an additional $12.75 million.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Clips' Arena Deal to Include $100M for Inglewood

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Clips' Arena Deal to Include $100M for Inglewood

    Ohm Youngmisuk
    via ESPN.com

    Magic's 'Dream Team' Jersey Up for Auction

    Anyone have an extra $150K laying around? 💰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic's 'Dream Team' Jersey Up for Auction

    Anyone have an extra $150K laying around? 💰

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    4 Burning Questions Ahead of Clippers' Training Camp

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    4 Burning Questions Ahead of Clippers' Training Camp

    Matthew Schmidt
    via ClutchPoints

    Kobe Thinks Dwight Will Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Help Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Thinks Dwight Will Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Help Lakers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report