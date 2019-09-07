Patriots Rumors: CB Jonathan Jones Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension

September 7, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans during week two of the preseason at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Patriots defeated the Titans 22-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)


The New England Patriots are nearing a contract extension with cornerback Jonathan Jones. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones will receive a three-year extension from the defending Super Bowl champions. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

