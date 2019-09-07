Cowboys Rumors: RB Alfred Morris Cut to Make Room for Ezekiel Elliott on Roster

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Needing to clear a spot on their 53-man roster for Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys released running back Alfred Morris on Saturday.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported the move, adding Morris' $930,000 base salary would have been guaranteed if he was on the roster at the end of the day.

Elliott and the Cowboys hadn't worked out a contract extension by the time rosters had to be finalized Aug. 31. The team kept Morris, Tony Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale in its backfield.

The Cowboys announced Wednesday they signed Elliott to an extension worth $90 million over six years, including $50 million in guaranteed money.

Morris signed a one-year, $1 million deal to return to Dallas in July. He previously played with the team in 2016 and 2017. The two-time Pro Bowler served as an insurance policy in case Elliott's holdout lasted into the regular season.

In two preseason games with the Cowboys, Morris had 24 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

Morris spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for 428 yards and two touchdowns on 111 carries in 12 games.