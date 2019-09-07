Watch WWE Legend The Undertaker Make Signature Entrance on College GameDay

Watch WWE Legend The Undertaker Make Signature Entrance on College GameDaySeptember 7, 2019
The Undertaker made the trip to Austin ahead of Texas' matchup with LSU on Saturday night, and, unfortunately, it wasn't so he could challenge Ed Orgeron to a match at WrestleMania.
The WWE star was a guest on College GameDay and made quite the entrance:
WWE @WWE
#Undertaker certainly knows how to make an entrance...and support his @TexasLonghorns on @CollegeGameDay! https://t.co/zZcDgaRN0o
While always billed as being from Death Valley, Mark Calaway is a native of Houston. He was a guest of the Longhorns at a practice in March 2017, relating his experience in wrestling to larger life lessons he imparted on the Texas players.
If the Longhorns fall behind LSU early on, don't be surprised if the lights go out at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and The Undertaker's music suddenly hits.
