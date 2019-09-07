Watch WWE Legend The Undertaker Make Signature Entrance on College GameDay

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker made the trip to Austin ahead of Texas' matchup with LSU on Saturday night, and, unfortunately, it wasn't so he could challenge Ed Orgeron to a match at WrestleMania.

The WWE star was a guest on College GameDay and made quite the entrance:

While always billed as being from Death Valley, Mark Calaway is a native of Houston. He was a guest of the Longhorns at a practice in March 2017, relating his experience in wrestling to larger life lessons he imparted on the Texas players.

If the Longhorns fall behind LSU early on, don't be surprised if the lights go out at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and The Undertaker's music suddenly hits.