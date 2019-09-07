Antonio Brown Tells Raiders to Release Him After Guaranteed Money Voided

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Antonio Brown continues to be frustrated with the Oakland Raiders, with the disgruntled receiver now asking for his release:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team, which voids the $29.1 million in guaranteed money on his contract. They also "sent Brown a letter that [said] he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

