Antonio Brown Tells Raiders to Release Him After Guaranteed Money Voided

Antonio Brown Tells Raiders to Release Him After Guaranteed Money VoidedSeptember 7, 2019
Antonio Brown continues to be frustrated with the Oakland Raiders, with the disgruntled receiver now asking for his release:
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team, which voids the $29.1 million in guaranteed money on his contract. They also "sent Brown a letter that [said] he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
