Antonio Brown Tells Raiders to Release Him After Guaranteed Money Voided

Antonio Brown continues to be frustrated with the Oakland Raiders, with the disgruntled receiver now asking for his release:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team, which voids the $29.1 million in guaranteed money on his contract. They also "sent Brown a letter that [said] he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him."

