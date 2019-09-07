Canada vs. Jordan: Score, Reaction from 2019 FIBA World Cup

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

DONGGUAN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 05: #33 Kyle Wiltjer of Canada drives during the 2019 FIBA World Cup, first round match between Canada and Senegal at Dongguan Basketball Center on September 05, 2019 in Dongguan, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Canada eased to victory in their opening classification match at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup as they thrashed Jordan 126-71 on Saturday in China.

Kyle Wiltjer was the star man for Canada with 29 points, while Melvin Ejim, Cory Joseph, Conor Morgan and Kevin Pangos also made it to double figures.

By contrast, Dar Tucker (13) and Amin Abu Hawwas (11) were Jordan's only players who made it out of single digits, an indication of just how dominant Canada were in the Group P clash in Shanghai.

The result means Canada top their pool in the 17th–32nd classification round, and Jordan are now winless in four games at the tournament.

In truth, Jordan never made it a contest. Ahmad Alhamarsheh tying up the clash at 2-2 was as good as it got for them before Canada ran away with it.

The North American outfit were 31-13 ahead at the end of the first quarter, and although Jordan improved with 22 points in the second, Canada added 32 points of their own.

Canada were clinical from the three-point line as they took advantage of Jordan's lax defence:

Wiltjer, who also registered two rebounds and two assists, hit the mark with seven of his nine three-point attempts.

After a chastening first half, things got no better for Jordan as they reached the end of the third quarter trailing 99-50.

With the result in no doubt, the final quarter was the closest of the lot, and Jordan actually finished in the ascendancy, although that will provide little comfort:

They now must beat Senegal in order to avoid going winless for the entire tournament, while Canada can top the group with a victory over Germany on Monday.   

