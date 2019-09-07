NASCAR at Indianapolis 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, TV Schedule and More

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The final two participants for the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Series postseason will be determined at one of the most famous venues in motor sports.

Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson have the potential to clinch playoff berths on points, while any driver beneath them in the standings could qualify with a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A week ago at Darlington, Erik Jones won to secure his spot alongside Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and others.

Sunday presents the competitors with a unique situation since qualifying occurs the morning of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Bowyer enters the Brickyard with the best chance to secure a playoff position without taking first place.

According to NASCAR.com's clinching scenarios, the driver of the No. 14 car needs 48 points and a new winner, or 46 points if a previous race champion crosses the finish line in the top spot.

Bowyer and his Stewart-Haas Racing team have confidence going into Sunday because of a fifth-place finish in 2018, as he noted to Motorsport.com's Jim Utter.

"It's all lining up to be a really big weekend, between racing at a place like Indianapolis and for as high of stakes as we are racing for," Bowyer said. "It's pretty clear cut what we have to do if we want to get into the playoffs.

"We are confident," Bowyer said. "We ran well at Indy last year and we'll need to do it again. This is what the playoff format was designed to do."

The 40-year-old holds an eight-point advantage over Suarez and Newman, who both have to gain 54 to go along with a repeat winner to land in the playoffs.

Jimmie Johnson lies 18 back of the pair, and he needs help from all around the field to join the 16-man playoff if he fails to come out on top.

The seven-time series champion has not won in 84 races, but there are some younger competitors rooting for the No. 48 car to enter Victory Lane, per NBC Sports' Dustin Long.

"I would like to see him just win to shut everyone up," Kyle Larson said. "When you are watching somebody like that dominate, you never expect to see them in this position, being winless for as long as he's been, at risk of not making the playoffs and having a chance to win the championship."

The good news for Johnson is Hendrick Motorsports has the most NASCAR victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he has captured the crown on four occasions.

If the driver and crew of the No. 48 car conjure up some of the Hendrick magic at the Brickyard, Johnson could slide into the field while knocking out a few drivers ahead of him.

There are plenty of racers already locked into the playoffs capable of finishing the regular season in first, and in turn, they could make the last two spots come down to points.

Brad Keselowski is the defending champion at the Brickyard. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. all have a quartet of victories in 2019.

If a playoff driver finds Victory Lane, the drama will shift to track positioning and possibly some risky racing from the other postseason hopefuls.

