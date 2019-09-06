Watch Antonio Brown's Video of Recorded Jon Gruden Call Amid Raiders Drama

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and wide receiver Antonio Brown listen to questions from the media during an NFL football news conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Amid never-ending drama in the Bay Area, Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has posted a video in order to "control [his] own narrative."

The video includes a recorded conversation with head coach Jon Gruden, who asks the wideout to "please stop this s--t and just play football." (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

