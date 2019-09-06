Watch Antonio Brown's Video of Recorded Jon Gruden Call Amid Raiders Drama

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Amid never-ending drama in the Bay Area, Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has posted a video in order to "control [his] own narrative."

The video includes a recorded conversation with head coach Jon Gruden, who asks the wideout to "please stop this s--t and just play football." (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.