Patriots' Josh Gordon Addresses Substance Abuse, Focus on Future in Statement

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is hoping to finally move past his problems with substance abuse, as he explained on Twitter Friday:

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the league's substance-abuse policy but was conditionally reinstated in August and was eventually ruled eligible to play in Week 1.

"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, per James Palmer of NFL Network. "Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."

The 28-year-old lost most of his prime due to suspensions, appearing in just 10 games from 2014-17.

He explained on Uninterrupted in 2017 that he consumed a wide range of drugs during his career.

"I've used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine is very prevalent where I'm from," Gordon admitted, via Scooby Axson of Sports Illustrated. "It's what I grew up using."

When he was asked by Clay Skipper of GQ how many games he had something in his system, Gordon responded, "Probably every game of my career."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in December his latest suspension also came after multiple failed drug tests and for "more than marijuana."

Gordon now believes he has a "solution" to his substance-abuse problem after gaining support from the Patriots, NFL and NFLPA over the past year.