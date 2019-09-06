Derrick Rose: 'I'm a Hall of Famer' in Friends' Eyes; 'I Made It; I Executed'

David Sherman/Getty Images

Derrick Rose might not make the Basketball Hall of Fame, but he explained Friday that he's lived up to the lofty expectations he had growing up:

"Imagine being 12 or 13 and everywhere you go, people are putting their burdens on you, like, 'You're gonna be the man to make it,'" Rose explained.

The guard was a highly regarded prospect out of Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, and he went on to be the No. 1 pick of the 2008 NBA draft before winning the 2009 Rookie of the Year award and 2011 NBA MVP. He earned his third All-Star selection in 2011-12, but his career was then derailed by a torn ACL and continued knee problems over the next few years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.