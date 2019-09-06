Derrick Rose: 'I'm a Hall of Famer' in Friends' Eyes; 'I Made It; I Executed'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the New York Knicks on March 10, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Derrick Rose might not make the Basketball Hall of Fame, but he explained Friday that he's lived up to the lofty expectations he had growing up:

"Imagine being 12 or 13 and everywhere you go, people are putting their burdens on you, like, 'You're gonna be the man to make it,'" Rose explained.

The guard was a highly regarded prospect out of Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, and he went on to be the No. 1 pick of the 2008 NBA draft before winning the 2009 Rookie of the Year award and 2011 NBA MVP. He earned his third All-Star selection in 2011-12, but his career was then derailed by a torn ACL and continued knee problems over the next few years.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Many Current Players Are Really Future Hall of Famers?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Many Current Players Are Really Future Hall of Famers?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs Putting Dirk Logo on Court? 🤔

    Dallas Morning News asked Cuban to confirm, and Mavs owner replied: 'No idea what you are talking about'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mavs Putting Dirk Logo on Court? 🤔

    Dallas Morning News asked Cuban to confirm, and Mavs owner replied: 'No idea what you are talking about'

    Dallas News
    via Dallas News

    Report: Anonymous Exec Calls Melo 'A Dinosaur in Today's NBA'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Anonymous Exec Calls Melo 'A Dinosaur in Today's NBA'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Title Teams We Can't Let NBA History Forget

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Title Teams We Can't Let NBA History Forget

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report