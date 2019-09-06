Odell Beckham Jr. Ready to Go Despite Hip Injury, Says Browns' Freddie Kitchens

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might be less than 100 percent because of a hip injury, but his coach said the Pro Bowler will be on the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

"No [concerns]," head coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Odell's ready to go."

Beckham missed the entire preseason and was limited in training camp due to the hip issue.

"It's like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off," the receiver said of the injury Thursday, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

"I've been kind of afraid to just open up," he added, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "It's something that hinders me from fully sprinting as fast as I can."

Though this is clearly a concern for an elite receiver, Kitchens wants to unleash the superstar Sunday for his first game with his new team.

Cleveland acquired the three-time Pro Bowler in March, adding another weapon to one of the most hyped teams in the NFL. The Browns haven't made the playoffs since 2002 but they are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl with 14-1 odds, per Caesars.

On the other hand, Beckham has been limited by lower-body injuries throughout his career. He missed four games last year with a quad injury after an ankle injury limited caused him to miss 12 games in 2017. He only has one 16-game season in his five years in the NFL.

If the latest hip problem limits him in 2019, the squad will need Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins to pick up the slack at receiver.