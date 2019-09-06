Falcons HC Dan Quinn 'Confident' Julio Jones Contract Will Be Done Before Opener

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Though Julio Jones has considered sitting out Week 1 without a new contract, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is "confident" he'll have a deal by kickoff Sunday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Negotiations between the two sides are currently ongoing, according to Quinn.

Jones told reporters Thursday that he's unsure if he'll play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings:

"I don't know," he said about his status for Week 1. "I mean, like, what I'm trying to do right now is be ready."

Jones has remained with the team during training camp and the preseason, but he was promised a new deal by owner Arthur Blank.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," the receiver told TMZ Sports in July. "That's golden. His word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it."

Blank told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz on Tuesday the deal was "very, very close" to being done and it would likely get done this week.

Although Jones has two years remaining under his current contract, his average annual salary of $14.3 million ranks just 14th among NFL receivers, per Spotrac. This comes after leading the NFL in receiving yards last season for the second time in his career and earning his sixth career Pro Bowl selection.

The 30-year-old has been one of the most reliable players in the sport, topping 80 catches and 1,400 yards in each of the last five years.

Atlanta now has to lock him down with a new deal before he potentially misses regular-season games.