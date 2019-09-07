Spain vs. Faroe Islands: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/Getty Images

Spain are expected to continue their perfect UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying run on Sunday, when they play host to minnows Faroe Islands in Gijon.

Bet365 (h/t OddsChecker.com) have handed La Roja odds of 1-100 to win, compared to just 33-1 for the visitors. A draw comes in at 22-1. The reverse leg, played in June, finished 4-1.

Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in via the Sky Go app and ESPN 3.

La Roja are on a six-match win streak dating back to November's UEFA Nations League loss against Croatia, and narrowly beat Romania on the road in their last outing.

Sports writer Dermot Corrigan thought the team played well, even if the 2-1 final score suggested it was a close contest:

That win meant Spain have collected 15 points so far in Group F, five more than Sweden and seven more than Norway. They'll almost certainly add three more to their tally on Sunday against Faroe Islands, who have yet to pick up a single point in their five matches and sport a dreadful -13 goal difference.

Faroe Island are among the smallest UEFA members in terms of population and have never qualified for a major tournament. The current selection's top player is Joan Simun Edmundsson, who plays for Arminia Bielefeld in the 2. Bundesliga.

La Roja are likely to score early and often against the minnows, and the result of this clash will be less important than the lessons manager Robert Moreno can learn about his team.

He started Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of David De Gea in Romania, and the Chelsea man justified that choice, per former England striker Gary Lineker:

He could opt to rotate his team against Faroe Islands, knowing his backups should still be significantly more talented than their opponents. That could open the door for the likes of David Lopez, Unai Nunez, Mario Hermoso, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Oyarzabal to gain some valuable experience.

There's no need to risk veteran Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets this early in the club season when the rising talents are more than capable of dismantling Faroe Islands on their own.

Prediction: Spain 6-0 Faroe Islands