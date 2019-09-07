Should the Patriots Go All-Out to Acquire Antonio Brown?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are a circus. Head coach Jon Gruden is the ringleader, while Antonio Brown continues to drive the clown car.

The Raiders seem to be one step from imploding with others ready to pick up the pieces. It's a perfect time for another franchise to swoop in and capitalize.

"Things are tense," a member of the organization told The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop. "Right or wrong, the results will show on the field."

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thrives on turmoil—but not that of his own making. The discombobulation often found within other teams feeds the Super Bowl-winning machine.

The Patriots built their reputation on outsmarting the competition. Pursuing Brown after his spat with general manager Mike Mayock wouldn't be the most intelligent course of action, though.

Normally, a player of Brown's prowess at a severely discounted price would be an obvious target for Belichick and Co. Brown's situation, however, creates cause for concern for both the Raiders and Patriots.

His value comes down to how engaged he is regarding on-field activities and the perceptions of him as a teammate. Either of those points has the power to sway an organization's view of the NFL's most prolific receiver over the last six seasons.

The allure of his talent can't be denied. The Raiders already fell prey. The Patriots have previously made plays for Randy Moss and Josh Gordon. The question is who is willing to back Brown after his recent actions?

The Raiders' approach is so scatterbrained that no can be sure if they are fully behind the seven-time Pro Bowler or just issuing a cry for help.

At the moment, the Raiders are rallying around their top receiver. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown issued "an emotional apology" Friday after Wednesday's heated exchange with Mayock. The mea culpa featured the support of the team's captains.

"Antonio's back today," Gruden told reporters Friday. "We're really excited about that. Ready to move on. He's had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things. We're happy to have him back, and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too."

Gruden also said Brown will play Monday against the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That's quite a turnaround. It also revealed the Raiders' hierarchy: Mayock is nothing more than a figurehead because Gruden gets what he wants.

"I'm emotional about it," the coach said Thursday, per Anderson. "I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he's a really good guy. So, I'm frustrated. I'm not going to say anything more about it. Hope it all works out."

Gruden's approval isn't ever-lasting, and no one within the Raiders' walls quite understands his team-building plan. His mind can change in an instant.

"Only one person knows the motivation behind it all," another member of the organization told Vrentas and Bishop.

Right now, the coach is invested in Brown because Brown can help the offense. After all, he's posted six straight seasons with 100-plus receptions and 1,200-plus yards. He set a Pittsburgh Steelers record last year with 15 touchdown receptions. Brown is lightning-quick and one of the very best in the game at creating separation, even at 31 years old.

Yet Pittsburgh shipped him to Oakland for a bag of peanuts and an extra practice ball (OK, the Raiders surrendered third- and fifth-round selections in this year's draft).

"I've never seen a guy transform so quickly, from good dude to a dude I didn't recognize," a Steelers player told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman. "He's someone I still admire. He was trying to change the way players are perceived. He just went about it the wrong way."

Then, the Raiders signed Brown to a three-year, $50.1 million contract extension, including $30.1 million in guarantees. A cynic might say he returned and made peace because he realized those guarantees could be threatened.

What will happen when Brown's salary becomes guaranteed after Week 1 but the outbursts don't stop?

The Patriots might come into play. New England has a history of taking chances on castoffs like Moss, Gordon, Corey Dillon, Chad Johnson, Albert Haynesworth, Danny Shelton, etc. Rob Gronkowski's retirement left a rather large void in the mismatch department, too. And the Pats have major question marks at wide receiver.

Julian Edelman remains Tom Brady's favorite target, but no other receiver on the roster is reliable. Josh Gordon has played only 22 games since 2014 because of suspensions. Demaryius Thomas is still working his way back from last year's Achilles tendon tear. Phillip Dorsett II has never caught more than 33 passes in a season. Matthew Slater is a special teams ace. This year's first-round draft pick, N'Keal Harry, is on injured reserve. Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are undrafted free agents.

That corps doesn't inspire much confidence. Even so, the idea the Patriots could take Brown off the Raiders' hands to ease Oakland's troubles while simultaneously boosting their Super Bowl chances is off-base. Brown isn't the right fit in the locker room and would never buy in to "the Patriot way."

"Brown had a penchant for running on his own timetable, being late for meetings or other functions," Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported. "... Brown was often glued to his phone in the team's facility, although to be fair, heavy cellphone use and an obsession with social media is a complaint that teams have more often than in [years] past."

Belichick can deal with personality quirks; he won't suffer those who don't properly prepare or who don't put the team first. A disruptive player can be dealt with if the individual is worth the organization's time. That's far more the case in Oakland since the franchise needs someone to be the focal point of the offense while keeping the team in the spotlight as it prepares to move to Las Vegas.

Furthermore, the Patriots can't afford Brown. According to Spotrac, the reigning champs have only $11.1 million in salary-cap space, whereas his base salary is $14.6 million.

The idea of a Madden-like deal is fun, but the Patriots don't need Brown to hoist another Lombardi Trophy and enjoy a little bit of the bubbly.

Besides, the Raiders appear hell-bent on making this relationship work. They can deal with Brown, even if there's risk of a future headache.

Stay tuned.

