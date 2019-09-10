Stan Collymore: Marcus Rashford in Danger of Becoming 'Modern-Day Theo Walcott'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Former England international Stan Collymore thinks Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is in danger of not fulfilling his potential, suggesting he could become "the modern-day Theo Walcott."

Rashford is regarded as one of the brightest talents in English football and is a regular for the Red Devils, having burst onto the scene in the 2015-16 season. For the Three Lions, he has also established himself in Gareth Southgate's setup, making 33 appearances despite being just 21 years old.

Even so, in his column for the Daily Mirror, Collymore said it's important Rashford crafts out a preferred role, having played as a striker and a wide attacker for club and country:

"If Rashford isn't careful then, sooner rather than later, he is going to find himself cast as the modern-day Walcott. Someone who isn't seen as an out-and-out winger or straight-up No. 9 but a Jack of all trades as a forward and master of none.

"That's why now is the perfect time for him to decide whether that's the way he wants to go. Or would he rather be a player who lives or dies as a No. 9. But if that is the case over the next five to 10 years then I worry about the negative impact such a decision could have on his club career because of the message it sends."

Walcott, now at Everton, was regarded as one of the best prospects in the game when he emerged from the Southampton academy and joined Arsenal.

During a 12-year spell with the Gunners, Walcott played 397 times and scored 108 goals, winning the FA Cup twice. For England, he has made 47 appearances and scored eight times.

Rashford was part of the Three Lions side that beat Bulgaria 4-0 on Saturday and was a threat throughout. He won a penalty that was converted by Harry Kane, before playing a part in the buildup to Raheem Sterling's goal:

However, it's been reported that Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will replace Rashford in the starting XI on Tuesday against Kosovo.

While Rashford is still in the infancy of his career, he would potentially benefit from some positional regularity. The forward said earlier this year he doesn't have a preference where he plays, noting he has always considered himself to be an "all-rounder."

In 2019-20, Anthony Martial has been leading the line for United when fit. With new signing Daniel James playing well from the left flank, journalist Tom McDermott questioned where Rashford might fit in:

Given how early he burst onto the scene, it's easy to forget how young Rashford and how much developing to do.

As yet, fears about the forward failing to fulfil his potential feel premature. While he may need to find a regular position for United and England, Rashford has the talent and temperament to excel at the highest level for years to come.