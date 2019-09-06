Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Anonymous Exec Calls Star 'A Dinosaur in Today's NBA'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

As Carmelo Anthony's search for a new home in the NBA continues, at least one executive believes the 10-time All-Star's game doesn't fit in today's game.

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, an executive for a Western Conference team called Anthony "a dinosaur in today's NBA" because his strengths don't fit in with the league's current model of ball movement and three-point shooting.

Despite those comments, a number of the people Aldridge spoke to said Anthony is still capable of contributing.

One Eastern Conference executive said Anthony would probably have to join a veteran team with a veteran coach who has a "big voice and [is] not afraid to use his voice!"

An assistant coach in the Western Conference did note Anthony must show a "willingness to accept a certain type of role."

After the 2017-18 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony told reporters he didn't feel like a bench role was something he had to accept: "When I feel like I'm ready to take that role, then I'll take that role. Only I know when it's best for me to take that role. I'm not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do."

He has changed his tune in that regard, telling ESPN's Stephen A. Smith he just wants to play and is willing to take a backup role.

Since most teams have their rosters set leading into training camp at the end of the month, Anthony may have to keep waiting until an injury occurs or teams want to add a scoring presence off the bench.

Melo averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 games with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19. The 35-year-old owns a career scoring average of 24.0 points per game in 16 seasons.