Javier Tebas Says Neymar Will Retire at PSG 'Unless He Lowers His Salary'

Andre Penner/Associated Press

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said Neymar may have to spend the rest of his career at Paris Saint-Germain if he fails to reduce his wage demands.

Barcelona tried to broker a deal to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window, two years on from the Brazilian's world-record move from the Blaugrana to PSG. A transfer didn't materialise, and the forward will remain in the French capital until January at least.

Speaking about the former Barcelona star, Tebas said the salary being earned by Neymar and the amount PSG value him at both need to be reduced if the player is to leave the Parc des Prince in the future, per Dan Ripley of the MailOnline:

"The problem of not coming back now [to Barcelona] has to do with his own departure to PSG. It was an off-market transfer, it was only possible to happen with 'traps' to increase sponsorships.

"When you do it out of the market, it is impossible to sell again at this price. In view of the market, Neymar will retire at PSG unless he lowers his salary and also his PSG claims."

In the report, it's said Neymar is on an annual salary of £32 million in Paris, with his contract at the club set to expire in 2022.

Tebas spoke about the possible transfer earlier in the summer and said he would be against a move as the behaviour of Neymar is "not good for the competition," per Onda Cero (h/t Max Winters of the MailOnline).

He has also previously said Barcelona's Lionel Messi is "essential" to La Liga, whereas Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are not:

Guillem Balague said in an article for BBC Sport there were doubts from PSG as to whether Barcelona were ever really interested in buying their former player in the summer, while the La Liga outfit are said to have believed PSG were reluctant to sell.

Either way, the stalemate leaves Neymar in an interesting situation, as he will be expected to be part of the PSG setup until the winter window at least. The Brazilian has not played a competitive game for the French side so far this season.

Speaking before the transfer deadline passed, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said he needed clarity over Neymar's future before he could select him:

Despite his lack of action, Neymar has been called up for the Brazil squad for the upcoming friendly matches with Colombia and Peru.

National team manager Tite has been talking up his talents:

At this point, PSG will be hopeful that Neymar can get some useful minutes under his belt on international duty and return to action with some sharpness for his club.

All eyes will be on Neymar to see how he fares when he gets back in a PSG shirt, with the UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid—who were also linked with the forward—on September 18 poised to be especially intriguing.