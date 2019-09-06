Giovani Lo Celso Plays Down Groin Injury Picked Up During Argentina vs. Chile

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has played down fears over a groin injury he picked up while on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso played for 53 minutes of his team's clash with Chile on Thursday. He was substituted after being on the end of a strong tackle, and the Argentina Twitter account confirmed he had suffered a groin problem.

Speaking after the game, Lo Celso offered his assessment on the 0-0 draw and said he doesn't anticipate the knock being a major issue, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard.

"We deserved a bit more," he said of Argentina's performance. "We had a lot of chances to convert but it wasn't to be. My problem was only a blow, it is not something to worry about."

The sight of Lo Celso hobbling out the game would have been a worry for Tottenham supporters. For the last two games, both Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon—the team's other major summer signings—have been absent due to fitness issues.

Lo Celso arrived from Real Betis on loan for the campaign, although Tottenham have an option to purchase the player permanently as part of the agreement.

The 23-year-old has not yet started a game for his new side. Lo Celso has made three substitute appearances, including an 11-minute outing in his team's ferocious 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Broadcaster Chris Miller was impressed with what he saw from the Argentina star in that brief appearance:

There's clearly a lot more to come from Lo Celso, and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Ole (h/t Alasdair Gold of Football.London) about why he was so intent on signing the playmaker.

"He is an incredible boy, I had talked with Kily Gonzalez about him because he had him in Rosario Central's reserves," said the Spurs boss. "He is a great footballer, he only needs time to adapt."

The previous campaign was a breakthrough one for Lo Celso. He was one of the standout midfielders in La Liga, offering a huge attacking threat with his bursts forward:

Spurs have endured an inconsistent beginning to the new season, and they sit on five points after four games. Supporters will be hoping to see more of their new acquisition after the international break as the team needs extra composure and thrust in the middle third.

Argentina are next scheduled to be in action on Tuesday against Mexico in another friendly. Pochettino would no doubt prefer it if Lo Celso sat that one out after his knock, especially given Spurs are in action on Saturday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.