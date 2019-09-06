Henrikh Mkhitaryan Unsure About Arsenal Future After Roma Loan

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said he is unsure about his Arsenal future following his loan move to Roma.

The 30-year-old moved to the Italian capital on a season-long loan earlier this week after an unspectacular season and a half with the Gunners.

Before his switch to Arsenal from Manchester United as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way in January 2018, Mkhitaryan also disappointed at Old Trafford.

At Roma, he will hope to rediscover the impressive form he showed at Borussia Dortmund between 2013 and 2016:

Speaking after Armenia's 3-1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Italy on Thursday, Mkhitaryan said he does not know what his future holds after his spell at Roma, per VBET News (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):

"Let's first see what I can do in Roma and at the end of the season I think we can talk if I will have the possibility to stay or to go to something else, I don't know. Now, I cannot say about future, it's better to be focused on the next games."

Mkhitaryan has a contract at Arsenal that runs to 2021.

As such, given there is no option or obligation for Roma to buy him in the loan deal agreed with Arsenal, he will return to the north London club at the end of his spell in Serie A unless a permanent deal can be struck.

Even if he has a fine season with the Giallorossi, though, it is unlikely there will be a place for Mkhitaryan in Unai Emery's Gunners squad.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

As a playmaker, Mkhitaryan could potentially be a big asset for Roma if he can perform to his potential.

It is certainly possible a change in environment could help him improve on the form he has shown in recent seasons, and Roma clearly feel he was worth taking a gamble on.

Roma finished outside the top three in Serie A last term for the first time since 2012-13.

Under new manager Paulo Fonseca, they have drawn two from two at the start of the new campaign, and they will be desperately looking to improve after the international break when they host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico.