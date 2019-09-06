Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi's PSG Loan Is 'Not a Divorce' from Inter Milan

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, has said the striker wants to play for Inter Milan again despite leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the season.

With Icardi out of favour under Inter boss Antonio Conte, he made a temporary switch to the French champions, for whom he is set to link up with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

While it's been reported PSG have an option to make the move permanent, Nara said she expects the Argentina international to don the iconic black-and-blue jersey again, per Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia):

"It's not a divorce, Mauro and Inter are like lovers who are taking time to reflect. Relationships have deteriorated due to many misunderstandings, but his desire to play for Inter and love of the fans remain.

"In a long relationship there are crises. Ultimately we leave each other with a relationship that's been patched up and without any betrayal.

"Inter needed to sell Icardi. Mauro would never have left the club as captain. It was a strategy to sell him. They took his armband away to sell him, so he was told. Last year he refused to move to another team."

Nara was also asked about speculation that Juventus offered €50 million (£45 million) as well as Gonzalo Higuain to sign Icardi in the January transfer window. "I won't mention the name of the team, but the other player came to Milan, just not to Inter," she replied. Higuain spent the first part of the previous season at AC Milan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia (h/t Get French Football News), PSG can sign Icardi permanently for a fee of €65 million (£58 million):

Although Icardi's situation at Inter turned sour towards the end of the previous season, he leaves as one of the club's all-time leading goalscorers:

While Nara appears to be hopeful of Icardi representing the San Siro side again, with Conte in charge, it looks like an unlikely prospect for the time being.

Inter spent big to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, while they also moved to bring in Alexis Sanchez on loan to further strengthen their attacking options. Even though there appears to have been issues off the field at Inter, Icardi—an instinctive penalty-box striker—doesn't seem the right fit for Conte's football.

Per the Italian Football TV account, the new manager has had no problem moving on some big names:

It will be fascinating to see how Icardi fares in Paris. In Ligue 1, he will surely find the net frequently, although PSG will be hoping the 26-year-old's goalscoring prowess can help to give the team an edge in the UEFA Champions League.

If he can do that, PSG will no doubt be open to signing the striker on a permanent basis. As things stand, Conte surely wouldn't be against his departure.