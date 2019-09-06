Gerard Pique: Lionel Messi Has 'Earned the Right' to Choose Barcelona Exit Time

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has "earned the right" to choose when he leaves Barcelona, according to Gerard Pique.

Ramon Besa of El Pais recently reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a clause in his contract, which runs until 2021, that says he can opt to depart the Camp Nou at the end of any season (h/t Ben Hayward in the Evening Standard).

The contracts of Carles Puyol, Xavi and Andres Iniesta all had similar stipulations during their final years at the club.

Pique said he is aware of the situation with Messi and added the Argentinian can do what he wants with his future given all he has done for Barca, per Cadena Ser (h/t Sam Marsden of ESPN FC):

"I already knew Messi is able to leave for free at the end of each season. But we all know the commitment Leo has to Barca and it doesn't worry me at all. He's earned the right to be able to choose what he does with his future after everything he's given the club."

Messi, 32, made his senior Barca debut in 2004 and has arguably since established himself as the best player of all time.

He has won 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues with Barca, among numerous other trophies, and he continues to be the club's most important player:

Messi is the key reason Barcelona have ousted Real Madrid as Spain's dominant force over the past 15 years, and any thought of his departure will concern Blaugrana fans.

However, even if he does not take up his option to leave and even pens extended terms, Messi is not going to be around forever.

Given he is in his 30s, Barca need to prepare for life after Messi, and Hayward pointed to their summer pursuit of Neymar as evidence of that being done:

Despite Neymar's clear eagerness to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona were unable to agree a deal to re-sign their former player before the transfer window closed.

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, though, they remain confident of bringing him back in 2020.

If Barca succeed in snapping up the Brazilian, he will be reunited with Messi and Luis Suarez in Barca's attack.

The trio were devastating together between 2014 and 2017, and they would likely prove a fearsome combination again during Messi's and Suarez's final years at the top level.