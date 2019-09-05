Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Gives Salvation Army $100K After Signing $90M Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is wasting no time in giving back after signing the most lucrative deal for a running back in NFL history.

One day after signing a six-year, $90 million extension, Elliott has donated $100,000 to the Salvation Army.

"In my time here in Dallas, I've formed a really good relationship with the Salvation Army," the 24-year-old said, per TMZ Sports. "And I wanted to pledge $100,000 to help them build their new facility to help support the people of need in Dallas."

As Elliott noted, he has been connected to the Salvation Army throughout his career in Dallas.

In 2016, the Cowboys running back celebrated a touchdown by jumping into the Salvation Army pot near the end zone:

According to CNBC's Jessica Golden, the Salvation Army received more than $180,000 in donations in the 24 hours following Elliott's touchdown celebration, which represented a 61 percent increase. "Many of the donations" came in the form of $21, which represents Elliott's jersey number.

Elliott celebrated a touchdown last season by putting $21 into the pot:

Elliott—who was fined $13,369 for the celebration—and the Cowboys each pledged to match all donations (up to $21,000) to the Salvation Army last season.