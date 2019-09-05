Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes Title Match Announced for AEW Full Gear PPV

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Now that Chris Jericho's AEW championship has been found, we know who is the No. 1 contender to challenge for the title.

AEW president Tony Kahn confirmed Cody Rhodes will face Jericho in his first title defense at AEW Full Gear in November.

Khan spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the matchup:

"Cody's outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first-ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear. Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest.

"This is an AEW world championship match that so many All Elite Wrestling fans are excited to witness, and I'm glad we'll be able to present it at Full Gear."

