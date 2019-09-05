Report: NBA Agents Planning to Boycott NCAA's New Mandatory Testing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament.
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

There is an unknown number of NBA representation agencies that plan on boycotting the NCAA's new mandatory agent testing in Indianapolis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Agencies have until Sept. 30 to apply for the test.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

