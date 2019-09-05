Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Opener vs. Vikings Without New Contract

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones told reporters he "doesn't know" if he'll play in Week 1's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings but is planning on being on the field amid contract talks with the team.

"I don't know. I mean, like, what I'm trying to do right now is be ready," Jones said when asked if he would "definitely" play. "If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called."

Jones further clarified to say it's "fair" to say he is planning to be on the field. The Pro Bowler is in the midst of a contract negotiation that has taken place over the entire offseason. He has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money left on the deal.

