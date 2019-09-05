Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Opener vs. Vikings Without New Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after a preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones told reporters he "doesn't know" if he'll play in Week 1's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings but is planning on being on the field amid contract talks with the team.

"I don't know. I mean, like, what I'm trying to do right now is be ready," Jones said when asked if he would "definitely" play. "If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called."

Jones further clarified to say it's "fair" to say he is planning to be on the field. The Pro Bowler is in the midst of a contract negotiation that has taken place over the entire offseason. He has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money left on the deal.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Slowed by Hip Injury

    OBJ says hip has prevented him from opening up: ‘It’s like an extremely fast car with the alignment off’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Slowed by Hip Injury

    OBJ says hip has prevented him from opening up: ‘It’s like an extremely fast car with the alignment off’

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Zimmer on Dan Quinn as a Defensive Caller: 'He's Terrific'

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Zimmer on Dan Quinn as a Defensive Caller: 'He's Terrific'

    Matt Urben
    via Falcons Wire

    What to Know About the Falcons - Vikings in Week 1

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    What to Know About the Falcons - Vikings in Week 1

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic