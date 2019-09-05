Fantasy Alert: David Johnson Calls Kliff Kingsbury's Offense 'Electrifying'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As the Arizona Cardinals move closer to the start of the Kliff Kingsbury era, star running back David Johnson believes the NFL better get ready for a special kind of offense.

Per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Johnson said Kingsbury's offense is going to be "electrifying for sure" when the Cardinals take the field Sunday against the Detroit Lions

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    

 Matt Camp answers your fantasy football questions live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Ask away and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. 

Related

    Odell Slowed by Hip Injury

    OBJ says hip has prevented him from opening up: ‘It’s like an extremely fast car with the alignment off’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Slowed by Hip Injury

    OBJ says hip has prevented him from opening up: ‘It’s like an extremely fast car with the alignment off’

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Gives Cardinals a Reason to Be Thankful for Fitzgerald

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    AB Gives Cardinals a Reason to Be Thankful for Fitzgerald

    Kent Somers
    via azcentral

    98.7 FM’s Arizona Cardinals 2019 season predictions

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    98.7 FM’s Arizona Cardinals 2019 season predictions

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Week 1 bold fantasy predictions: Surprise stars set to emerge

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Week 1 bold fantasy predictions: Surprise stars set to emerge

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo