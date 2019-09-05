Report: Manchester United Approach Paul Pogba's Agent About Contract Extension

Report: Manchester United Approach Paul Pogba's Agent About Contract ExtensionSeptember 5, 2019
Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Paul Pogba's agent regarding a possible contract extension for the France midfielder.
According to L'Equipe (h/t Football365), following a summer of incessant transfer speculation, the Red Devils want to tie Pogba down to fresh terms. Real Madrid and Juventus were both linked with the 26-year-old in the previous window.
In the piece, it's said that United have space on their wage budget following the departure of high-profile players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. They are said to be willing to offer Pogba some of that in an attempt to secure his future at Old Trafford.
It was reported by Jose Felix Diaz of Marca recently that Pogba remains intent on moving to Real Madrid and that the player's representative, Mino Raiola, has already informed the Red Devils the player will not extend his deal beyond 2021.
With two years left to run on his contract, United may find themselves in a potentially challenging situation come next summer, should they keep Pogba without signing a new deal.
Pogba's value would be significantly reduced in a year's time should he only have a season left to run on his contract. Eden Hazard was in a similar situation in the previous summer, with Madrid eventually negotiating an initial fee of £89 million with Chelsea for the Belgium international.
At the moment, the Frenchman finds himself in a peculiar position at United. While he was seemingly keen on a move away, the Red Devils' lack of midfield options means he will remain a key player while he's at the club, as blogger Liam Canning noted:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
One injury to Pogba (he didn't even play well today) and Manchester United's midfield is offering very little. How is it that a club of United's size can start the season so scarce? Incredible.
Overall, it's been an inconsistent beginning to the 2019-20 season for the former Juventus man.
While he began the campaign well against Chelsea in the 4-0 win, he and United have struggled in the matches since. From the subsequent games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton, the Red Devils have picked up just one point.
In those encounters, Pogba has been asked to play in a deeper role by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the manager favouring a 4-2-3-1 system to this point. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he doesn't think the position suits the player following the Southampton tie:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
I will give an example of how to criticise Paul Pogba without stereotypes: I thought Pogba was poor against Southampton. His 1st touch was off and he had an issue controlling the ball. When he plays deep, he often dwells too long on the ball. I'd like to see him drive the tempo.
Carl Anka of The Athletic said Pogba is struggling in part due to the flimsy midfield setup around him:
Carl Anka @Ankaman616
Not buying a new central midfielder was incompetence bordering on negligence. You've got one of the most creative passers in the world in midfield, he's made it very clear he has no interest in defending. SO WHY ARE YOU GIVING HIM 2019 MATIC AS A BODYGUARD?
Should United continue to struggle and Madrid maintain an interest in Pogba, it's difficult to envisage a scenario in which the Frenchman signs an extension in Manchester. While a new long-term deal may be lucrative, it would reduce his chances of getting a transfer.
As such, United are likely to have a difficult decision to make should a big offer arrive for Pogba in January or at the end of the season.
