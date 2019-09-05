Paul Pogba's Brother: Star Will 'Focus' Now He 'Cannot Leave Manchester United'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias Pogba, believes the Manchester United midfielder's focus will be with the club this season now the transfer window is closed.

Pogba was linked with a move to Real Madrid and a return to Juventus in the summer, but a transfer did not materialise.

His older brother, who plays for Spanish side Manchego, told El Chiringuito (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Paul knows that he cannot leave Manchester United so he's going to focus on this season.

"It's not easy right now, because he has a lot of responsibility in the team.

"A lot of big players have left.

"The only great player is [David] De Gea, the goalkeeper, which means he's going to have to put a lot of effort in every game."

Pogba invited speculation over his future when he spoke to reporters in June, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone and The Athletic's Oliver Kay:

Including the seven times he played for the Red Devils before moving to Italy, Pogba has made 146 appearances for United, scoring 31 goals and contributing the same number of assists.

The Frenchman returned to United from Juve in 2016 after four years in Turin for a then-world record £89 million fee.

He is perhaps United's most talented outfield player, but he has struggled for consistency since his return to Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez departed for Inter Milan this summer, the latter on loan, while midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera have also left the club in 2019, leaving Pogba with few potential partners in the centre of the pitch.

Football commentator Adam Summerton believes the situation isn't one in which the 26-year-old can thrive:

Since contributing two assists in the opening game, Pogba's form has held steady even with United failing to win any of their last three.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien offered some insight into his performances:

Although the likes of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are strong recruits, United will more often than not rely on Pogba to act as a match-winner if they're to finish in the Premier League's top four this season.

Given his struggles to do so consistently, it could be another difficult campaign for the Red Devils.