PSG's Thomas Meunier Rejects January Transfer Possibility Amid Arsenal Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier is adamant he will not leave the club in January amid rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Meunier is in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes, and told RTBF (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he still hopes to sign a new contract there.

If he does move on, he'll do so next summer when his terms expire, rather than in January:

"We are aware that this year will be complicated. But I have always thought that leaving in the middle of the year is a bad idea because I think that the clubs which do business in January are clubs that, for me, act in haste.

"I have the impression when transfers are done in January that they are not thought out but rather a question of necessity.

"So for me a transfer in January is a no, even if I spend the first few months on the bench."

Meunier has started just one of PSG's four Ligue 1 games this season, with Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba competing with him for game time.

Nevertheless, he was pleased when the transfer window closed:

The Belgium international faced competition from Dani Alves in the last campaign, but managed to make 31 appearances—a respectable return given he also missed 15 matches through injury.

In that time, he returned five goals and seven assists, demonstrating the kind of attacking contribution he can offer on the right flank.

Football writer Robin Bairner praised him amid links with Manchester United at the end of the season:

He arrived in Paris the same season as Arsenal manager Unai Emery, and he made 70 appearances under the Spaniard in their two campaigns together.

Since January, Emery has had to make do with the now-departed Stephan Lichtsteiner and a re-purposed Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right-back after Hector Bellerin ruptured his cruciate ligament in January, though the Spaniard is hoping to return to full training this month.

The 27-year-old might not be an upgrade on Bellerin, but he has plenty to contribute and would be a strong alternative, particularly on a free transfer.

His arrival would also give the Gunners more scope to deploy Maitland-Niles further forward or in midfield, where he's perhaps more comfortable.

Meunier may not want to move in January, but he'll be free to negotiate a summer move when the window reopens if PSG haven't offered him a new deal.