Duke's Tre Jones Out vs. Wofford with 'Minor' Foot Injury

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Duke guard Tre Jones will reportedly not play in Thursday's game against Wofford because of a foot injury.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the news, noting the setback is considered "minor."

Jones is only a sophomore, but he is one of the veteran leaders on a Duke team that is loaded with talented but inexperienced playmakers. He returned for a second season when many of his classmates departed for the NBA, and losing him for a significant amount of time would be a difficult blow to overcome for the Blue Devils.

He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season and impacts the game by dictating the pace on offense and guarding the opponent’s best ball-handlers on the other side.

Jones is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season.

Look for Duke to turn toward the combination of Alex O'Connell, Jordan Goldwire and Cassius Stanley for more minutes in the backcourt while Jones is out.

While none of them are the natural leader Jones is expected to be all season, they can keep the team afloat until he is ready to return.