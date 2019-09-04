WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4

3 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Bianca Belair has been unstoppable since suffering her first defeat in NXT. This week, she battled Taynara Conti in singles competition.

A lot of flipping early gave way to a big bicycle kick from Conti and an armbar in the ropes. With Belair stunned, she tried for a cross-body block, but The EST caught her in midair and delivered a nasty fall-away slam on the arena floor.

Back inside, Belair unloaded on Conti, delivered a handspring moonsault, and put away her opponent with the K.O.D. for the impressive victory.

Result

Belair defeated Conti

Grade

C+

Analysis

For as dominant as Belair has been booked of late, it is somewhat surprising that Conti got as much offense in here as she did. Of course, she is a product of the Performance Center, so it would make sense that Triple H and NXT management would want her spotlighted in a way that made her appear more competitive.

Belair is in an awkward spot because she had her title opportunity and lost. Since then, she has been floating around aimlessly, with no real direction despite being one of the breakout stars of the division not all that long ago.

Where that leaves her going forward, with the rise of Mia Yim and the return of Rhea Ripley to the title scene, remains to be seen.