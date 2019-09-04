WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4September 5, 2019
The payoff to the NXT Breakout Tournament finally occurred Wednesday night on WWE Network as winner Jordan Myles challenged Adam Cole for the brand's top prize in the main event.
Was Cole able to retain his title against the upstart Myles, or did the former ACH score the upset of a lifetime?
Find out now with this recap of a September 4 episode that also featured Velveteen Dream, Breezango and Bianca Belair in action.
Breezango vs. Chase Parker and Matt Martel
The reunited Breezango returned to action this week, squaring off with Chase Parker and Matt Martel, formerly known on the independent scene as 3.0.
Tyler Breeze and Fandango toyed with the heels early, but Parker and Martel were able to isolate Breeze and work him over.
Prince Pretty escaped their grasp and made the hot tag to his partner. Moments later, Breeze draped Martel back-first over his knees, and Fandango finished him with a slingshot elbow drop for the win.
Result
Breezango defeated Martel and Parker
Grade
C
Analysis
This was an extended squash that put Breezango over and did nothing for Martel and Parker other than give them television exposure.
With the lack of credible tag teams beyond The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era, do not be surprised if Breezango leapfrogs The Forgotten Sons and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become the next contenders to the tag titles.
Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves
At a time when he finds himself the object of Roderick Strong's championship aspirations, North American champion Velveteen Dream battled Kona Reeves in non-title action.
Reeves presented an early challenge, but Dream overcame the onslaught and put him away with the Dream Valley Driver for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Strong interrupted Dream's victory with a backstage promo in which he burned the champion's trademark purple sofa. He asked if he had Dream's attention now to close out the segment.
Result
Dream defeated Reeves
Grade
C+
Analysis
Reeves has so fallen out of favor that he doesn't even lose to the top-rope elbow drop, instead falling to the setup move. That is quite the statement about the charismatic young star who has not been able to build momentum of any sort over the last year.
Taynara Conti vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has been unstoppable since suffering her first defeat in NXT. This week, she battled Taynara Conti in singles competition.
A lot of flipping early gave way to a big bicycle kick from Conti and an armbar in the ropes. With Belair stunned, she tried for a cross-body block, but The EST caught her in midair and delivered a nasty fall-away slam on the arena floor.
Back inside, Belair unloaded on Conti, delivered a handspring moonsault, and put away her opponent with the K.O.D. for the impressive victory.
Result
Belair defeated Conti
Grade
C+
Analysis
For as dominant as Belair has been booked of late, it is somewhat surprising that Conti got as much offense in here as she did. Of course, she is a product of the Performance Center, so it would make sense that Triple H and NXT management would want her spotlighted in a way that made her appear more competitive.
Belair is in an awkward spot because she had her title opportunity and lost. Since then, she has been floating around aimlessly, with no real direction despite being one of the breakout stars of the division not all that long ago.
Where that leaves her going forward, with the rise of Mia Yim and the return of Rhea Ripley to the title scene, remains to be seen.
NXT Championship Match: Jordan Myles vs. Adam Cole
Adam Cole faced a fast, furious and determined challenge from Jordan Myles in the NXT Championship main event this week, but he was able to slow his momentum, dropping him from the apron to the floor and slamming him face-first into the ring post.
Cole repeatedly vocalized his belief that Myles did not deserve the opportunity while working him over. The challenger used it as motivation, fighting his way back into the match with strikes and an aerial arsenal that included a cross-body off the top for a strong two-count.
A frustrated Cole executed a backstabber for two.
Myles fired back with a suicide dive that left Cole reeling. A frog splash earned him a near-fall. Cole dodged an attempt at the 450 splash, but Myles answered with a short kick. Another 450 splash failed as Myles crashed rib-first into the waiting knees of his opponent.
Cole tried for the Last Shot, but Myles ducked. The champion still landed two superkicks and finally followed with the Last Shot for the successful title defense.
Result
Cole defeated Myles
Grade
A+
Analysis
The story Cole and Myles told here elevated the match to an even higher level than their work did.
Cole, the overconfident veteran, found himself unprepared for the driven young challenger. The mounting frustration nearly cost him the title on numerous occasions while Myles was playing with house money.
With nothing to lose, the Breakout Tournament winner took the fight to his opponent, coming up just short. That loss will only help him as fans respect the effort and the performance he turned in against the measuring stick of NXT.
For Cole, this was just another example of excellence under the black-and-yellow umbrella.