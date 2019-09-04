Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell 'Could Carry 50 Times' If Asked in Jets Debut

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is ready and willing to take on a heavy workload in his team debut against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if that's what the game plan calls for.

"I could carry 50 times if they ask me to," Bell said Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "When I said 'Don't hold back', I meant literally that. I've been waiting a long time for this moment."

New York head coach Adam Gase revealed to reporters on Wednesday that Bell made it clear to him that he will be ready whenever his number is called:

"When I spoke to him (Tuesday) he said, 'Don't hold back,'" Gase told reporters. "He feels like he's ready to go. I think he's pretty excited to get out there."

Bell has not played in an NFL game since January 2018. He sat out all of last season after refusing to play under the franchise tag (one year, $14.5 million) for the second consecutive season. He ultimately signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason.

The 27-year-old did not appear in any of New York's preseason games this summer.

During his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell was the perfect example of a workhorse back. He averaged 371 touches over his final two seasons in Pittsburgh, piling up a total of 406 during the 2017 season alone.

It's that type of workload that led the three-time Pro Bowler to sit out last season in order to protect his body as he looked for a lucrative multi-year contract. After all, he has played in all 16 regular-season games just once in his five years on the field, with the only occurrence coming back in 2014.

Now that he has gotten paid, though, he is ready to get back to having an offense run through him.

Gase declined to tip his hand into how much Bell will be used, but fantasy football owners have to be encouraged by Bell's desire to be heavily involved in the Jets offense.