Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Announced for AEW Full Gear PPV

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - AUGUST 11: Jon Moxley looks on during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 at Nippon Budokan on August 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday the long-awaited match pitting Jon Moxley against Kenny Omega will take place Nov. 9 as part of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. 

Moxley was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Omega at All Out last Saturday because of MRSA in his elbow.

Omega instead faced off with the debuting Pac, formerly known as Neville in WWE, who'd been scratched from previous matches at the company's Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest events.

Pac won by referee stoppage after locking the longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout in his Brutalizer finishing hold.

Meanwhile, Moxley said he expected to complete his recovery in time for AEW's new weekly show on TNT, which is scheduled to premiere Oct. 2. It led the speculation he would face off with Omega that night to create interest in the new show.

Although Wednesday's announcement doesn't completely eliminate that possibility, it's now more likely the weekly show will instead be used to help build the storyline for a month before the PPV.

The showdown between Moxley and Omega, who also serves as an executive vice president of the company, has been at the forefront of many wrestling fans' minds since both superstars were confirmed as members of the AEW roster.

It sounds like they'll have to wait two more months to see what should be a Match of the Year candidate.

