Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott's Cowboys Contract: 'I Want to See It Get Done'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott signed a contract extension with the only NFL team he has ever known and now wants the same for his backfield mate.

"I want to see it get done," the Ohio State product said of quarterback Dak Prescott's pending deal, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. "Play with him the rest of my career excited to see what comes."

His comments come after the Cowboys announced they signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract extension that features $50 million in guaranteed money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.