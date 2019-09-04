Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott's Cowboys Contract: 'I Want to See It Get Done'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott signed a contract extension with the only NFL team he has ever known and now wants the same for his backfield mate.

"I want to see it get done," the Ohio State product said of quarterback Dak Prescott's pending deal, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. "Play with him the rest of my career excited to see what comes."

His comments come after the Cowboys announced they signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract extension that features $50 million in guaranteed money.

          

