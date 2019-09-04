Look: Browns Announce Brown Color Rush Jerseys Will Be Primary Uniforms in 2019

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after making a catch on a two-point conversion attempt during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Baker Mayfield
Jason Miller/Getty Images

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their most anticipated season in recent memory, they are going to do their best to be dressed for success.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they will be making a change to their uniform rotation, with their color rush uniforms being used as their primary uniforms for 2019.

The team petitioned the NFL to allow it to make the tweak, according to Andrew Gribble of ClevelandBrowns.com, and the league granted Cleveland permission.

Daryl Ruiter ‏of 92.3 The Fan reported the Browns will wear their color rush uniforms six times in 2019, with the first such occasion coming in Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans:

Cleveland updated its uniforms back in 2015, with the color rush jerseys being unveiled one year later.

The Browns are expected to have a new set of threads for the 2020 season.

