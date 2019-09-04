Broncos Reveal New Stadium Name Empower Field at Mile High with 21-Year Deal

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos will now be playing at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos and Empower Retirement have agreed on a naming rights deal on the team's stadium, according to Marshall Zelinger and Mike Klis of 9News.com, a 21-year deal that will last through the 2039 season.

The team's CEO and president, Joe Ellis, spoke about the agreement:

"Great company, local company with about 3,000 employees. Very forward-thinking, very innovative. Wanting to be, as Pat Bowlen once said, the best at everything. Took a while, obviously, to get to this point but we found the right partner and I'm really excited to have Empower Retirement come forward and we're looking forward to having the name Empower Field at Mile High in lights on September 15 when we open up against the Bears."

The team's current stadium started out as Invesco Field at Mile High back in 2001, before it was renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High and then temporarily Broncos Stadium at Mile High in 2018. Now, the Broncos will have more long-term stability with their naming partner, given the long agreement.

"That's the whole thing: We found the right partner," Ellis said. "We found a great partner. They've always been a great partner since 2015 and for them to step up this way—it's not a relief. It's just exciting and it's something the fans deserve. They deserve to have the right name on this building and now they've got it."

The Broncos have always enjoyed a unique home-field advantage, given the city of Denver's mile-high elevation and passionate fanbase. Now, the team will have one of the more unique stadium names to host that experience.