Kai Havertz Happy to 'Stay in Leverkusen for Another Year' Amid Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Kai Havertz is content to spend another season with Bayer Leverkusen after failing to secure a move this summer, despite rumoured interest from several of Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

However, Havertz hasn't ruled out moving on a year from now, per Sky Germany (h/t Metro's Coral Barry):

"They haven't scared me off. I don't know exactly what it was like with Timo [Werner], but it just didn't happen for me this year. I think there were a number of reasons why. But I'm happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We'll see what will happens next summer."

Havertz referenced Timo Werner's summer of speculation after the RB Leipzig forward was heavily linked with Bayern and Liverpool this summer. Werner eventually signed a new contract with Leipzig but told Sport Buzzer (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) he doesn't "exclude anything" when asked about the possibility he could still join another club in the near future.

Speculation on this level is something Havertz is used to after the 20-year-old was linked with Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona. Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller recently explained why a move to Munich didn't happen:

Havertz was also said to be attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Sport1 (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express).

However, it sounds as though interest closer to home could be the strongest, after Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus recently declared his admiration for the goalscoring attacking midfielder:

Reus and Havertz are both on international duty with the Germany squad, helping Die Mannschaft prepare for a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday.

Havertz justifies such a long queue of suitors thanks to his prolific recent form in the Bundesliga. He helped himself to 20 goals and six assists in the German top flight and UEFA Europa League last season.

He's already found the net twice in as many matches to start this campaign. Havertz scored during a 4-1 win over Alemannia Aachen in the DFB-Pokal first round last month, before adding a goal against Paderborn in Leverkusen's league opener.

Thanks to his pace, technique and vision, Havertz is forming a goal-happy attack with Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi and Charles Aranguiz. He is playing in a team geared to helping him continue amassing goals and assists and ultimately encouraging greater interest from more clubs on the continent.

It will be a shock if Leverkusen manage to keep their prize asset beyond next summer.