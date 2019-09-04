Kai Havertz Happy to 'Stay in Leverkusen for Another Year' Amid Transfer Rumours

Kai Havertz Happy to 'Stay in Leverkusen for Another Year' Amid Transfer RumoursSeptember 4, 2019
Kai Havertz is content to spend another season with Bayer Leverkusen after failing to secure a move this summer, despite rumoured interest from several of Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
However, Havertz hasn't ruled out moving on a year from now, per Sky Germany (h/t Metro's Coral Barry):
"They haven't scared me off. I don't know exactly what it was like with Timo [Werner], but it just didn't happen for me this year. I think there were a number of reasons why. But I'm happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We'll see what will happens next summer."
Havertz referenced Timo Werner's summer of speculation after the RB Leipzig forward was heavily linked with Bayern and Liverpool this summer. Werner eventually signed a new contract with Leipzig but told Sport Buzzer (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) he doesn't "exclude anything" when asked about the possibility he could still join another club in the near future.
Speculation on this level is something Havertz is used to after the 20-year-old was linked with Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona. Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller recently explained why a move to Munich didn't happen:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Bayer Leverkusen's Rudi Völler on Kai Havertz: "It's no secret that there were a few phone calls and big interest. Then I had a friendly call with Rummenigge. But he totally understood that we won't do that for now. And Bayern was not the only club who contacted about Havertz."
Havertz was also said to be attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Sport1 (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express).
Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn
There are players that seem destined to play for a specific Football Club. @Arsenal should have 2 top targets for next year. A big upgrade at CB to accompany Saliba, and an adequate replacement for Mesut Özil. Dayot Upamecano & Kai Havertz must play at the Emirates in 2020. 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/W4M1wlUsvM
However, it sounds as though interest closer to home could be the strongest, after Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus recently declared his admiration for the goalscoring attacking midfielder:
Goal @goal
🗣 Marco Reus on Kai Havertz: "I will try everything to guide him to Dortmund. "I don't know how much further the fees will increase and if it could maybe be too much for Dortmund. But I will try my best, just as I did it with Julian Brandt." https://t.co/iR42o85rpx
Reus and Havertz are both on international duty with the Germany squad, helping Die Mannschaft prepare for a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday.
Havertz justifies such a long queue of suitors thanks to his prolific recent form in the Bundesliga. He helped himself to 20 goals and six assists in the German top flight and UEFA Europa League last season.
He's already found the net twice in as many matches to start this campaign. Havertz scored during a 4-1 win over Alemannia Aachen in the DFB-Pokal first round last month, before adding a goal against Paderborn in Leverkusen's league opener.
Squawka Football @Squawka
RECORD: Kai Havertz is the first teenager in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in a single season. History-maker. https://t.co/lMbPfKyokK
Thanks to his pace, technique and vision, Havertz is forming a goal-happy attack with Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi and Charles Aranguiz. He is playing in a team geared to helping him continue amassing goals and assists and ultimately encouraging greater interest from more clubs on the continent.
It will be a shock if Leverkusen manage to keep their prize asset beyond next summer.
