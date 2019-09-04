Kai Havertz Happy to 'Stay in Leverkusen for Another Year' Amid Transfer Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Paderborn 07 at BayArena on August 17, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Kai Havertz is content to spend another season with Bayer Leverkusen after failing to secure a move this summer, despite rumoured interest from several of Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United

However, Havertz hasn't ruled out moving on a year from now, per Sky Germany (h/t Metro's Coral Barry):

"They haven't scared me off. I don't know exactly what it was like with Timo [Werner], but it just didn't happen for me this year. I think there were a number of reasons why. But I'm happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We'll see what will happens next summer."

Havertz referenced Timo Werner's summer of speculation after the RB Leipzig forward was heavily linked with Bayern and Liverpool this summer. Werner eventually signed a new contract with Leipzig but told Sport Buzzer (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) he doesn't "exclude anything" when asked about the possibility he could still join another club in the near future.

Speculation on this level is something Havertz is used to after the 20-year-old was linked with Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona. Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller recently explained why a move to Munich didn't happen:

Havertz was also said to be attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Sport1 (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express).

However, it sounds as though interest closer to home could be the strongest, after Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus recently declared his admiration for the goalscoring attacking midfielder:

Reus and Havertz are both on international duty with the Germany squad, helping Die Mannschaft prepare for a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday.

Havertz justifies such a long queue of suitors thanks to his prolific recent form in the Bundesliga. He helped himself to 20 goals and six assists in the German top flight and UEFA Europa League last season.

He's already found the net twice in as many matches to start this campaign. Havertz scored during a 4-1 win over Alemannia Aachen in the DFB-Pokal first round last month, before adding a goal against Paderborn in Leverkusen's league opener.

Thanks to his pace, technique and vision, Havertz is forming a goal-happy attack with Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi and Charles Aranguiz. He is playing in a team geared to helping him continue amassing goals and assists and ultimately encouraging greater interest from more clubs on the continent.

It will be a shock if Leverkusen manage to keep their prize asset beyond next summer.

Related

    Madrid Lose Bale's Red Card Appeal

    Will miss next match vs. Levante, Hazard could take his place

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Lose Bale's Red Card Appeal

    Will miss next match vs. Levante, Hazard could take his place

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Rooney 'Would Love' to Do Boxing Match

    According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rooney 'Would Love' to Do Boxing Match

    According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

    talkSPORT
    via talkSPORT

    The 5 Keys to Neymar Joining Barcelona in 2020

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The 5 Keys to Neymar Joining Barcelona in 2020

    Joaquim Piera
    via sport

    The Cracks Are Appearing at Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Cracks Are Appearing at Man Utd

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online